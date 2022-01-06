DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.68.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,597,286 shares of company stock worth $2,143,284,464 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $10.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.44. 175,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.12. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion and a PE ratio of -38.25.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.