Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$32.00. The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 51675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $614.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.20.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $437.24 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

