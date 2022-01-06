Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Down 2%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG)’s share price fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 14,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 35,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold from C$0.47 to C$0.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.62 million and a P/E ratio of -12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

