Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $486.70

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.70 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 618 ($8.33). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 603.50 ($8.13), with a volume of 1,034,473 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.94) to GBX 980 ($13.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.77) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.76) to GBX 700 ($9.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 656 ($8.84).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 574.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.70. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -30.95.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.02), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($133,632.46).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.