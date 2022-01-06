Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $354.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.56 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 5,815.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,293 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. 10,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,037. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

