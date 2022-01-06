Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $354.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.56 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 5,815.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,293 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. 10,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,037. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
Featured Article: Equity Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.