Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE NJR opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.