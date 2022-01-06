Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $26,648,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% during the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 95,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $839.01 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $571.90 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $831.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.