Duality Advisers LP Has $1.50 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,953 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

