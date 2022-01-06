Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.21 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

