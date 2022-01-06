Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,858 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,662,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

