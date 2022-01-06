Duality Advisers LP Sells 6,239 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 11,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,758.75, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.85 and its 200 day moving average is $261.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

