Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.73 Million Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.