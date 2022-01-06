Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,341 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $268.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.20 and a 200 day moving average of $286.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

