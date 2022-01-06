Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $618.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.32. The company has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

