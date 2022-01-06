Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 126.7% in December

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the November 30th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUFRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of DUFRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 336,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

