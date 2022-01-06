Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

