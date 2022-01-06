Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Buys 54,400 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 54,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$416,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$460,366.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 10,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,014.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 50,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$7.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

