Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.91

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.91 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 13734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.49.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,758 shares of company stock worth $23,353,635.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,908,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.