Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,529 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.