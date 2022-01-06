Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $681,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 176.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $204,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.