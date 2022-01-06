Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,038 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FCEL opened at $5.32 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.