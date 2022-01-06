Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 39.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 457.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 757,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 41.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

