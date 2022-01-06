Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,156 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,673 shares of company stock worth $3,120,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

