Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,089 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $840.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

