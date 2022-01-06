Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,324 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 67.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

