Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0067.

Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.79. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.76 and a twelve month high of C$3.29.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

