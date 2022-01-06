Dynamic (DYN) Hits One Day Volume of $311.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,275.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.28 or 0.08203828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00318899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00925236 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00474566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00262240 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

