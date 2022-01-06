e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.51

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.51 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.61). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.60), with a volume of 335,298 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 39.59 and a quick ratio of 37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.63 million and a PE ratio of -42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.27.

In other news, insider Ali Mortazavi purchased 275,000 shares of e-therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £101,750 ($137,110.90).

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

