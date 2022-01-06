Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Up 33.9% in December

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. 29,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,645. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

