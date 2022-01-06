Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

EOI stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $182,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.