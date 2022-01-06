Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

EVV opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

In other Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.