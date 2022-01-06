Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

