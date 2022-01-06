Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.18

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.18 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 52.55 ($0.71). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 63,707 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £46.74 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

