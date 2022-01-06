Edgeware One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $45.62 million and $1.82 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00057825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,617,283,222 coins and its circulating supply is 5,945,023,565 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

