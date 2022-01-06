Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,663. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.