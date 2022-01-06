eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

EGAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

EGAN stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.19 million, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.39. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in eGain by 104.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in eGain by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

