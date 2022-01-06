eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EHTH stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 29,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,228. The firm has a market cap of $672.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. eHealth has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

