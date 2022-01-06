Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $108.42 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elastic by 11.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

