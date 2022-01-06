Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 20,137 shares.The stock last traded at $175.46 and had previously closed at $178.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 46.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 599.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.