Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as high as C$12.28. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 400,379 shares.

ELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.