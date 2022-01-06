Electric Vehicle Zone Market Capitalization Achieves $35.10 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.39 or 0.08038707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00068481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00075945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.70 or 1.00210705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

