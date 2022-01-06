Electromed, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Electromed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.47 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Electromed stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electromed by 1,255.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.