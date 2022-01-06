Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) versus Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Critical Analysis

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.91% -93.58% Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.58 million ($1.02) -0.61 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 446.76%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.40%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Science 37.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Science 37 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

