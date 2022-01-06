Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 98753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$112.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.74.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

