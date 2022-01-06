Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Up 1.8%

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.15). 709,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 721,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.70 ($1.13).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The company has a market capitalization of £513.93 million and a P/E ratio of -213.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 2.84%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

