Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Shares Down 0.3%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 2,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 96,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

