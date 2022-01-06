Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 4,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Several brokerages have commented on EDVMF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

