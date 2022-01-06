Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 28,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,387,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENIC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 28.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 773,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.