Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 28,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,387,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENIC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.
Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.