Energi Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Energi has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $61.20 million and approximately $165,805.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00222000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.53 or 0.00493500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,716,903 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.