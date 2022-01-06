Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Sells $17,160.00 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $17,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 79.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 101.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 27.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

