Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Sells $17,160.00 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $17,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.11.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
